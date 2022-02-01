Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Ananya Panday plays one of the leads in the upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The film is apparently a bold choice to make for a four-film old actor as it includes deep intimacy. While she had to borrow a lot from herself to portray the character, the actor has opened up on how her actor father Chunky Panday and mother Bhavna Pandey reacted to intimate scenes in the film.

Upcoming Bollywood film Gehraityaan is among the highly anticipated films. The momentum around Gehraiyaan is growing ever since the film's trailer launched later last month. The buzz around intimate content in the film is one the most talked-about aspects of Gehraiyaan.

When asked whether she was nervous about how her family will receive the film, Ananya said that her parents are her 'biggest cheerleaders' while her younger sister Rysa Panday is 'hard to please.'

READ | Ananya Panday on Gehraiyaan: It was extremely cathartic, had to expose my vulnerable side

"I am actually excited. My mom reads all the scripts that come my way, but dad doesn’t. Especially when I decide to do something, he doesn’t want to be told much about it. He wants to see it as a fresh piece," the 23-year-old actor told a webloid. "My parents are my biggest cheerleaders and also my critics. I am looking forward to what they think. I am also hoping that my sister Rysa likes this film. She is very hard to please and wants to be a filmmaker herself. She loved the trailer," Ananya said.

Earlier, Ananya had said that working on the film not only helped her evolve as an actor but also contributed to her growth as a human. Gehraiyaan looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of one's life path. Ananya plays Tia in the film and to portray her part there was a lot that she had to borrow from herself.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan also stars Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. The film will release digitally on January 25.