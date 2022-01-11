Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Ananya Panday will next be seen in filmmaker Shakun Batra's upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The film will feature Ananya along with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. Sharing her experience working on the film, Ananya has shared that the film not only helped her evolve as an actor but also contributed to her growth as a human.

Though Deepika is a huge name and Siddhant has already proved his mettle, Ananya never felt like she lacks experience as the team worked in synergy. When asked about her role in the film, Ananya in an interview with a webloid said that the experience and all the people associated with the film helped her grow as a person and as an actor.

Gehraiyaan looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of one's life path. Ananya plays Tia in the film and to portray her part there was a lot that she had to borrow from herself.

Talking about her role and the process of getting it right, the 23-year-old actor said: "It was extremely cathartic in that sense, but I think I had to get over that fear of letting go and just being and exposing a vulnerable side of myself." Panday added that she was drawn to the real, grey and complex characters of the film. "It was all in the writing for me — everything felt so honest and natural. I felt there was a lot I could borrow of myself for the part," said Ananya.

Gehraiyaan also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the movie will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.