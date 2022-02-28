Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan's fans were confused and concerned after the actor shared a cryptic tweet on Sunday. Big B apparently solved the mystery behind his tweet with his blog post later.

On Sunday night, Big B shared a tweet writing, "Heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope ..." The cryptic post left many worried as the actor did not divulge what is concerning him. Soon after he shared this tweet, fans of the thespian started pouring in get well soon messages. A user wrote, "Prayers for the Speedy recovery 🌹🙏," while another wrote, "All is well. Nothing to worry. Rest well. N sleep well. It’s gd night time."

Bachchan, who is also an ardent blogger, later posted about his day at shoot and revealed the challenge that awaited him. His blog came with a sigh of relief for fans who were concerned about his well-being. Big B apparently solved the mystery behind his tweet with his blog.

He wrote, "Stress of the learning of lines and the fear of getting the performance right or at least acceptable was on test .. but what was truly tested was the drive back from Madh Island, that sleepy secluded getaway .. now no longer a get away from the city .. but a get away from it, the island, seclusion now .. no more the solitude, the silent winds, the soft lashes of the sea, the freedom of movement on the beaches, with not a bird in sight .. all gone .. structures and buildings .. and commerce ..left a fairly early wind up of work by 5:30 pm and got into Jalsa .. at 8:30 .." he wrote.

Big B is currently working on Sooraj barjatya's Uunchaai. He also has mega-budgeted Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The actor is all set for the release of his upcoming film Jhund will also be reuniting with Padukone for the Hindi remake of The Intern.