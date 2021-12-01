Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Amit Sadh on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a post on Instagram, the 38-year-old actor said that he is isolating himself at his residence.

"Despite utmost precautions, I have tested positive for COVID-19. The symptoms are mild. Following the protocols, I have isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and others," Sadh wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was recently seen in the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer series Breathe: Into The Shadows. Amazon Prime Video has also given the green light to the third season of this highly acclaimed psychological thriller.

Headlined by actors Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, and Saiyami Kher, the sequel introduces an exciting addition to the lead cast with Naveen Kasturia joining the show.

The new season will bring the faceoff between Abhishek and Amit to a climax while adding a new dimension to the story with the addition of Naveen to the lead cast. It is expected to be released in 2022.