Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating actor Ananya Panday is known. While his girlfriend is repeatedly being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in the ongoing cruise drugs case, Ishaan paid her a visit at her Mumbai residence.

On Saturday, Ishaan was seen buying flowers at a stall and later his car zoomed into the building in Khar West's Pali Hill area where Ananya lives with her family. Ishaan was seen wearing a blue sleeveless t-shirt with a pair of track pants of a darker blue shade.

Ishaan's visit to the Pandyas has come after Ananya's two days of questioning by the NCB in the ongoing cruise drugs case involving superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Ishaan and Ananya, who worked together in 2020 release Khaali Peeli, have been dating each other for over a year now. The actors have been on Maldives vacation together earlier this year but are yet to officially announce their relationship status.

READ | NCB's big revelation on Ananya Panday grilling, no drug chats between her-Aryan Khan

Meanwhile, on October 21, the NCB 'visited' the home of Ananya and slapped her with a summons. Acting promptly on Thursday, accompanied by her father and veteran actor Chunky Panday, Ananya went to the NCB office and was questioned for over 2 hours by half a dozen officials, and was summoned again on October 22.

Panday was reportedly reprimanded by NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede for her arriving late at the probe agency's office on Friday. She was summoned for questioning at 11am but the actor could only reach the probe agency's office after 2pm along with her father.

As per the NCB sources, during the questioning on Thursday, Ananya denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, who is accused in the case, and said that she has never consumed drugs.

The actor has been summoned again on Monday morning for a third round of questioning.