Hyderabad (Telangana): After the Hindi release of the Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been called off to make way for the release of the Kartik Aaryan-led Shehzada, the makers have now announced that the film will arrive on television next month.

After withdrawing theatrical release plans for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Goldmine Telefilms has confirmed that the film will be directly released on February 6 on Dhinchaak TV channel.

Sharing the news on social media, a post on the official page of Goldmine Telefilms reads, "ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO (Hindi) will not open in cinemas. However to honour fans, we are excited to announce the release of this highly anticipated film on DHINCHAAK, India’s leading movie channel, A Goldmines venture, on February 6th."

The post further reads, "Don’t miss this opportunity to watch ALLU ARJUN’S HIGHEST GROSSER- a fun, entertainer for the entire family."

Following the mammoth success of Arjun's latest release Pushpa: The Rise in the Hindi speaking market, the makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had planned to release the Hindi dubbed version of the action-drama in cinemas on January 26.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is also getting a Hindi remake, titled Shehzada and starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. The decision to withdraw the movie comes after there were reports that the makers of Shehzada were not in favour of the film's release in Hindi over fears that the dubbed version might adversely affect the prospects of the new film.

Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also featured Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj. It is produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna.