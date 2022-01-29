Hyderabad (Telangana): Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who is basking in the humungous success of his latest release Pushpa: The Rise received a warm welcome from her daughter Allu Arha as he returned home after 15 days.

On Saturday, Allu Arjun returned home from Dubai after 16 days. As he is back home, his daughter Allu Arha is apparently the most excited member of the family as she welcomed her Nana (father in Telugu) with a sweet gesture.

Allu Arjun took to social media to share a picture of how his daughter welcomed him home. In the picture shared by Allu Arjun, his daughter is seen standing near 'Welcome nana' written on the floor with flowers. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Sweetest welcome 💖 after 16 days abroad."

Allu Arjun gets sweet welcome from daughter Arha as he returns home after 16 days

Arjun's little daughter is all set to make her debut in films. Allu Arha will soon make her acting debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film Shakuntalam. The film is touted as a mythological film, wherein Allu Arha will be seen essaying the role of Prince Bharata. The movie features Samantha and Dev Mohan in the lead roles.

READ | Janhvi Kapoor calls Allu Arjun 'coolest man in the world', see his reaction

Buoyed by the pan-India success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun was happily holidaying in Dubai. Earlier, the actor shares a picture of himself standing next to the AURA pool in the city of Dubai, a world-renowned tourist destination. The location offers a spectacular view of the city's skyline, where the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor is seen enjoying the picturesque view.

It seems like Allu Arjun had planned the vacation to cool his heels before he begins the script reading sessions for Pushpa: The Rule, which is the sequel to the blockbuster pan-India movie Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun will soon join Sukumar and his team to discuss the upcoming schedules to start shooting for the next part of Pushpa.