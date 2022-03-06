Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Allu Arjun, who is currently basking in the pan-India success of his film, Pushpa: The Rise, is celebrating his 11th wedding anniversary with his wife Sneha Reddy. The actor who lovingly calls Sneha 'cutie' has shared a picture from the celebration on social media.

On Sunday morning, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle to wish Sneha as they complete eleven years of togetherness. The 39-year-old actor shared a picture of cake with "Happy Anniversary Cutie!!' written on it. Tagging Sneha on the post, Arjun captioned the image with, "11th anniversary 🖤🤍." Sneha too has shared the same picture on her Instagram Stories with a heart sticker.

Last year, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy celebrated their 10th marriage anniversary at Taj Mahal. After ringing the wedding anniversary celebrations at Taj Mahal, the couple had spent a romantic getaway in snow-clad Dehradun. Arjun and Sneha got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony on March 6, 2011, in Hyderabad. They have two children -- son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha.

On the work front, after the pan-India success of Pushpa: The Rise, the actor is all set to gear up for its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which will have Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna share the screen space with him again.