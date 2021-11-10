Hyderabad (Telengana) : Tollywood Star Allu Arjun has landed in big trouble over his Rapido ad that has portrayed state transport buses in a bad shape. Various sections of the community have condemned the negative display of RTC buses in the advertisement, according to Telangana State Road Transport Commission (TSRTC).

In a statement, TSRTC MD Sajjanar said that the advertisement was criticised by many people, including the actor's fans, RTC passengers, its existing and retired employees. The MD said RTC was in the service of the common man and would send a legal notice to the actor and the firm promoting the advertisement. "We are giving legal notices to Tollywood star hero Allu Arjun and Rapido bike taxi company."

In the advertisement, Allu Arjun is featured as a dosa seller who is poking fun of the RTC buses. He is seen comparing RTC buses with an ordinary dosa, and Rapido biker ap to masala dosa. In the ad he is telling a youth that the time taken by the RTC to prepare an ordinary dosa is equal to the time taken by Rapido app to prepare a masala dosa, suggesting Rapido is much faster and reliable than RTC buses.

RTC MD Sajjannar appealed that the actors should act in advertisements promoting public transport for a better and clean ecological society. The RTC MD also warned that affixing stickers and pamphlets at bus stations and spitting pan and gutka on buses are punishable offences.