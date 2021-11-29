Mumbai (Maharashtra): Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday announced that his directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is set to arrive in cinema halls on February 10, 2023. The movie also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Johar took to social media to share the new release date of the film, alongside a 47 second-long behind-the-scenes video from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

"After 7 years, it gives me such joy & gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023," the director wrote.

The makers had earlier said the film will be released in 2022.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, marks Johar's return to film direction after the 2016 romantic-drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The team commenced filming for the movie in August.

While promoting his comedy gig for Prime Video's One Mic Stand, Johar had said in an interview that his upcoming directorial venture was "not just rom-com but more of a family dramedy".

"It's a family film - there's drama, there's comedy but there are a lot of internal family dynamics, which allow you to not slot it as just a rom-com," the filmmaker had said in October.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks the first collaboration between Johar and Singh, who were set to team up for the historical drama Takht.

This is also Johar's first collaboration with Azmi and Dharmendra. While, Johar has previously worked with Bhatt both as a director and producer in numerous films including her 2012 debut Student of the Year, 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Kalank. He has also directed Bachchan in the 2001 blockbuster family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

(With agency inputs)