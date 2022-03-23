Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently in Varanasi to complete the final schedule of Brahmastra. Several pictures of the couple from the shooting location have surfaced online. In one of the images, Alia, Ranbir, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji can be seen shooting at one of the ghats in Varanasi.

The viral videos and images feature Alia and Ranbir sporting yellow and orange-colored outfits respectively. Ranbir and Alia were spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday. Back then it was not revealed where the couple was heading to leaving fans to speculate a vacation on cards for the duo. It however turns out that the duo jetted off to Varanasi for the last leg of shoot for Brahmastar. The film has been in the making for the last seven years.

After releasing Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva's look in December 2021, director Ayan Mukerji and the team of Brahmastra surprised fans and the audiences with Alia's character poster to mark her birthday on March 15. The makers had also released brand new exciting footage giving an exclusive glimpse into the film on Alia's birthday.

Alia-Ranbir in Varanasi for Brahmastra last schedule

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9 in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It has a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.