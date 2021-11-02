Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has a doppelganger and her name is Celesti Bairagey, who has taken over the Internet courtesy her uncanny resemblance to the Raazi actor. Celesti gained fame with her videos on social media and became popular for her striking resemblance to Alia. She currently has 39.6k followers on her Instagram handle.

Her most recent video on the photo-sharing website is captioned "Palat🤷‍♀️", which currently has more than 4k likes. In the clip, she is seen doing a hair flip while Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji from Ishqiya plays in the background.

Celesti has also featured in a romantic Assamese music video titled Bhalpuwa Kinu Hoi. Released on October. the song has garnered more than 4 lakh views on YouTube.

Watch: Journo seeks reaction from Ranbir-Alia at Jodhpur airport, latter can't stop giggling

Not only Alia, but netizens are also comparing Celesti to the television show Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame actor Avneet Kaur.

Meanwhile, Alia is surrounded by rumours of her impending wedding with beau Ranbir Kapoor. Reports of the two gearing up for destination wedding in December did rounds of the webloids last week. The actors, however, have remained tightlipped about the biggest event of their life.

On the work front, Alia has RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi releasing on the same day - January 7. While her other projects such as Brahmastra, Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani are at various stages of production.