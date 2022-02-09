Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has seemingly fixed her tyle for the promotions of her upcoming film Gagubai Kathiawadi. The actor kickstarted Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions by donning a white saree and has stuck to the style for the events and interviews that she attended so far.

Alia Bhatt looks resplendent in this white floral saree

On Wednesday, Alia shared a string of pictures donning a white saree with floral print. The exquisite saree is an Anjul Bhandari creation. In one of the pictures, Alia is also seen posing with her cat Edward. Sharing the images she wrote, "Edward Bhai Aur Gangubai 😬🤍 #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas 25th February."

Alia Bhatt in Anjul Bhandari creation

SEE PICS | Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions: Alia Bhatt exudes retro charm in white saree

Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to release in theatres on February 25, 2022. It has previously been delayed multiple times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the upcoming film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

Alia Bhatt is styled by Ami Patel for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions

The script for the movie has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Alia with her pet Edward

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).Conclusion: