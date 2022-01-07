Hyderabad (Telangana): Gone are the days when Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor would shy away from admitting to being in a relationship. After repeatedly confessing her profound love for Ranbir during RRR promotions, Alia has now taken to social media to let the world know her feelings for the Barfi! star.

Alia and Ranbir recently returned from their New Year vacation. The couple reportedly rang in New Year at Ranthambhore National Park. While Ranbir has managed to officially stay away from social media so far, Alia makes smart use of her presence on the digital platforms. The actor earlier shared a string of pictures from vacation with Ranbir on social media. Her latest post, however, is an appreciation post for Ranbir's photography skills.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a string of her pictures clicked by RK. She captioned the post with, "Casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills 🤙📸."

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for more than three years now. The two fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. They were recently seen together in public while promoting their upcoming movie. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles and is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.