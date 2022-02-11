Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding rumours have been doing rounds for a long. The couple was reported to tie the knot last December have been making headlines for their wedding plans but the two have always remained tightlipped about the same, until now, as Alia has said that she is already married to the Kapoor scion.

Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi is busy with the film's promotional activities. During one such promotional interview for Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actor was asked about her wedding plans with Ranbir.

When asked about when is she tying the knot, Alia said that whenever their wedding happens, it will work out in a beautiful way. The actor further said, "I'm already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head. And, I think I've been married to him in my head for a long time (Laughs). But, I think he's not wrong. I think definitely. But, everything happens for a reason. I feel like the timing of even when we get married, it's all going to work out in all the right and beautiful way."

Meanwhile, the couple will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which is one of the most awaited films of 2022. Alia and Ranbir's maiden collaboration will hit the screens worldwide on September 9, 2022.