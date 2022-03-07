Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's maiden collaboration with SS Rajamouli is yet to be released. Before RRR hits the screens later this month, the reports of Alia likely to bag another project with Rajamouli have been doing rounds. According to the latest buzz, Alia is among the top contenders for Rajamouli's next with Mahesh Babu.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is all set for his debut pan-India film with Rajamouli. The upcoming film is said to be a jungle adventure which is written by Rajamouli's father and veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad. According to reports, the makers are in talks with Alia to play the lead opposite Mahesh Babu as they believe that a strong performer like her will elevate the film.

Mahesh Babu's next with SS Rajaouli is yet to be announced officially. The actor, however, on being quizzed about his Bollywood had spilled the beans over his upcoming mammoth project with SS Rajamouli. Last October, Mahesh in an interview with a magazine has said, "I have always wanted to do the right film at the right time if it was a Hindi film. And I think the time is now… my next is with SS Rajamouli sir and that will be in all languages," the superstar had announced.

The excited fans are waiting for more details regarding the same to be out. Well, as of now there isn't much information regarding this, but it is believed that Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli would soon make an official announcement soon after the latter breathes a sigh of relief once RRR hits big screens on March 25.