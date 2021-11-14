Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is engaged to beau Ivor McCray in an intimate ceremony at her home in Mumbai. The couple was joined by immediate family and friends on November 13 for a low-key yet elegant bash which was attended by a few celebrities from Bollywood.

On November 6, Alanna had posted pictures showing how Ivor had planned the proposal while they were in the Maldives to celebrate two years of their first official date. For an intimate engagement ceremony, the couple apparently came down to Mumbai where Alanna's family lives.

Alanna opted for a stunning ivory-coloured lehenga by Manish Malhotra while Ivor looked handsome in a bandhgala sherwani. Pictures and videos from Alanna and Ivor's engagement party are doing rounds of the internet as several celebrities have taken to their Instagram Stories to wish the couple.

READ | Alanna Panday gets engaged to boyfriend Ivor McCray, shares proposal pics

Actors Lara Dutta and Bipasha Basu, Salman Khan's sister Alvira Agnihotri her daughter Alizeh Agnihotri, fashion designer Rocky Star were among the celebrities who attended Alanna and Ivor's engagement party. Alanna's close friends Aditi Bhatia, Aliyah Kashyap and Alaviaa Jaaferi also marked their presence at the Pandays' Pali Hill residence.

After the engagement party, Alanna and Ivor are headed back to Los Angeles. Alanna also took to Instagram to update her followers about her wedding plans. The social media star said that she and Ivor are not thinking about tying the knot at least for a year and a half. Alanna said that they haven't thought of a date yet but are sure of having both, Hindu and white wedding.