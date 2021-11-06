Hyderabad (Telangana): Lifestyle influencer, model and actor Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday is engaged to beau Ivor McCray. Alanna's beau popped the question during their Maldives vacation. Ivor planned the proposal to celebrate two years of their first official date.

Alanna has been sharing pictures of her Maldivian vacation with Ivor. Little did she know that the vacation is going to be a memorable one for a lifetime as Ivor proposed to her on the beach.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alanna wrote, "Didn’t realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile every day and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can’t wait to have a family with you! ♾💍"

The 25-year old, who has been posting several pictures of herself looking glamorous as she enjoys her time on the exotic beaches of Maldives, has also thanked Ivor in another post for loving her unconditionally.

"2 years ago today, I met this amazing human at a Halloween party. He made me laugh so much that night my jaw hurt. Everything else seems pretty blurry but all I can remember was how happy he made me. We moved in together 3 months into knowing each other (I know, too soon but I literally couldn’t stay away from him for more than a day). I think it was because he made a foreign country feel like home. I never felt homesick when I was around him," she wrote alongside a picture of herself and Ivor sharing a kiss.

"Thank you for cooking me Indian food when I missed home, thank you for making me laugh when I felt low, thank you for showing me how to love unconditionally. You are my perfect other half and I love you more and more every day @ivor ♾," wrote Alanna, who lives with Ivor in California.

Ivor too took to his social media handle and shared a lengthy post on how he pulled off the surprise. "Two years ago on this exact day was our very first date. I knew it would be easier to hide my intentions on this day. You were expecting a quiet dinner but I convinced you we had an anniversary photoshoot and just stumbled upon this glowing heart in the sand. As we approached the set up, my heart was beating like a drum. My palms completely sweaty. Knowing that any moment you could catch on. When we walked out to the middle of the heart, we hugged and it finally hit you. You asked, “Did you do this?” The sound of your cry made me completely break. I was so present in the moment that it didn’t even feel real. I know it’s cliche to say time stopped but it truly did. Love is everything and I love you Alanna."

Congratulatory messages for the couple poured in from the likes of her mother Deanna Panday, aunt Bhavana Panday and friends Aaliyah Kashyap, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Aditi Bhatia, actor Banita Sandhu and more.

Earlier this year, Ivor visited Alanna's parents in Mumbai and lived with them for a couple of days while she was on her trip to India.