Hyderabad (Telangana): Superstar Akshay Kumar has started shooting for Oh My God 2, and guess what, he will essay the role of Lord Shiva in the film. On Saturday, Akshay took to Instagram and announced the project. He also shared the first poster of the film, in which he can be seen donning Lord Shiva's avatar.

"Karta kare na kar sake shiv kare so hoye. Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. Har Har Mahadev," Akshay captioned the post.

Directed by Amit Rai, Oh My God 2 is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna. Apart from Akshay, the movie also features Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi.

Kumar's Prithviraj director Chandraprakash Dwivedi is attached with the project as creative producer, while Amalendu Chaudhary is on board as cinematographer.

Earlier this month, the rumours about Oh My God 2 being shelved did the round of webloids. Film's producer Ashwin Varde, however, denied the reports that stated that shooting for Oh My God 2 has been stalled after seven members from the team reportedly contracted the coronavirus. The team is now gearing up for the next schedule of the film in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.