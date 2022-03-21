Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has reached Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh where he will be shooting for his upcoming film Selfiee. The team will be in Bhopal for a 45-day long schedule. When Akshay reached the airport, the superstar was mobbed by his enthusiastic fans. After his latest release Bachchan Paandey, Akshay has kickstarted shooting for Selfiee which will also star Emraan Hashmi in lead role.

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi all set to light up Selfiee

While in Bhopal, Akshay will also participate in the Chitra Bharati Film Festival starting from March 25, which will be held at Makhanlal Chaturvedi University at Bishankhedi. The film festival will be inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and many eminent filmmakers and artists from across the country will grace the occasion.

READ | Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi to star in Selfiee, see announcement video

Meanwhile, Selfiee is the Hindi remake of 2019 Malayalam film Driving License, directed by Lal Jr, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The Malayalam original Driving License revolves around a superstar (Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills but loses his license. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

Selfiee is being bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and helmed by Jugg Jugg Jeeyo director Raj Mehta. The film will also mark Prithviraj Sukumaran and Magic Frames debut in Hindi cinema production.