Hyderabad (Telangana): Ajay Devgn reunited with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 23 years for the latter's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor and filmmaker duo are reportedly gearing up for their third collaboration for Bhansali's ambitious project Baiju Bawra.

Bhansali announced Baiju Mawra in 2019. The film was slated to hit the theatre on Diwali 2021 but the pandemic and shelving of Inshallah put all plans in jeopardy. As the filmmaker is now relived with the release and success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, he will now focus on getting his pet project back on track.

Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

According to reports, Bhansali is in talks with Ajay to play legendary Indian musician Tansen in the film. While Devgn is yet to green signal the film, the possibility of his reunion with Bhansali is high. Ajay and SLB first worked together in 1999 blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

The reason for Ajay's casting as Tansen is fueled by his contribution to the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Bhansali is keen on having Ajay onboard to play Tansen in Baiju Bawra as the role has shades of grey to it and according to the director, Devgn is never scared to take up challenging roles.

READ | Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Baiju Bawra my biggest challenge as composer

As reported earlier, Ranveer Singh will be playing the lead role which was essayed by Bharat Bhushan in 1952 released Baiju Bawra. The makers, however, are yet to announce Ranveer's casting in the film which is musical saga.

Ranveer Singh with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

With the upcoming Baiju Bawra, Bhansali will direct his first full-fledged musical. Baiju Bawra, a story of two singers, will have nearly a dozen songs. Bhansali had earlier said that Baiju Bawra will be his biggest challenge as compose. "I am not even thinking of the colossal music Naushad saab did in Baiju Bawra in 1952. It is impossible to scale those heights," SLB had said. But the Devdas director, who officially started composing music for his own films since Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela (2013), will be giving it his own best shot.