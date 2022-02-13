Mumbai (Maharashtra): The latest social media post from actor-singer Shibani Dandekar seems to have a hint at her upcoming rumoured wedding to Farhan Akhtar. Shibani took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a picture of her in which she could be seen all snuggled up and sleeping on a couch that seemed to be at an airport's waiting lounge.

Sharing the pictures, the bride-to-be wrote, "Exhausted but Excited!" What apparently discreetly hinted at her upcoming rumoured wedding was cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur's comment on her post. He wrote, "I am excited to be exhausted next weekend."

This might have been a hint at Farhan and Shibani's reported date of marriage, February 21. However, there has been no official confirmation from either of the stars. Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now. Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira.