Hyderabad (Telangana): Ahead of Valentine's Day, Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's adorable picture is doing rounds of the internet. In the viral picture, Alia and Ranbir are seen lost in each other's eyes. The picture of Ranbir and Alia is a treat for couple's fans who are eagerly awaiting the release of Brahmastra, their first film together.

While the makers are keeping details about the film under wraps, pictures from Ayan Mukerji's directorial keep making to social media every now and then. In the latest picture, Ranbir and his ladylove are seen standing on the opposite side of the fence as their eyes are locked into a deep gaze.

Ayan Mukerji explaining scene to Alia Bhatt

Meanwhile, the makers of Brahmastra released the motion poster of the film later last year. Brahmastra poster was a blend of the themes of mythology and sci-fi. The film is Ayan's ambitious project and has been in the making for over 6 years, and this will be Ayan's first film after a period of eight years after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, Brahmastra has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, and will release theatrically on September 9, 2022 in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.