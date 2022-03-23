Hyderabad (Telangana): Aspiring actor Shanaya Kapoor has purchased a swanky new car even before she commences shoot for her debut film. Shanaya, who is the daughter of actors Sanjay Kapoor and designer Maheep Kapoor, is now a proud owner of Audi Q7 which is said to be worth Rs 80 lakh. The starkid who is known for her style statements will enter Bollywood with upcoming film produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Ahead of Bollywood debut, Shanaya Kapoor buys luxury car worth Rs 80 lakh

Shanaya is all set to enter Bollywood with Karan Johar-backed Bedhadak. The film is yet to go on floors but before that the newbie has brought home a brand new luxury car. In the pictures shared on Audi Mumbai West's Instagram, Shanaya purchased the car on Sunday. The actor is seen standing near her brand new black beauty donning white athleisure. Shanaya's parents also accompanied her as she apparently bought her first prized possession.

Ahead of Bollywood debut, Shanaya Kapoor buys luxury car worth Rs 80 lakh

READ | Shanaya Kapoor serves glamour in green ensemble, BFF Suhana Khan finds her 'Hot'

As reported earlier, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut with the film titled Bedhadak. The film is presented by Karan Johar and helmed by Shashank Khaitan. With Bedhadak, Karan is also launching actors Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada apart from Shanaya. The film is touted as a love triangle in the rom-com space. Shanaya has been preparing herself for the debut for a year now.