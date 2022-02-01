New Delhi: Actor Ahan Shetty says he would like to star in a remake of his father Suniel Shetty's films such as Dhadkan and Border. The actor also revealed that the announcement about his next will be out soon while he will be reuniting with Sajid Nadiadwala since he has a four-film contract with him.

Dhadkan, was a hit when it was released in 2000. The romantic drama film also stars Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar. The movie was inspired by the novel Wuthering Heights. Border, a mega hit, released in 1997, was set during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. It is an adaptation of real life events that happened during the Battle of Longewala in 1971.

Talking about the remake culture and a film of his father he would want to star in, Ahan said: "I absolutely love border so I think Border would be a fantastic film to remake and be a part of. I think Dhadkan would also be an interesting film to be a part of."

Ahan made his Bollywood debut last year with Tadap, which follows the story of a guy hopelessly in love, who turns vindictive along the course of the film after being abandoned. Asked what he has planned next, Ahan said: "There are a few interesting things that we have planned. There should be an announcement within a month... Other than that I can say that I have a four-film contract with Sajid Nadiadwala. So I will be working with him again."

