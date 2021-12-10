Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor and Vicky Kaushal's younger brother Sunny Kaushal has penned a note for his 'parjai ji' Katrina Kaif and welcomed her into the Kaushal family. Sunny posted a picture on Instagram. The picture is from Vicky's and Katrina's wedding, where the two lovebirds seem to be taking their 'pheras'.

"Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a lifelong of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09. (There is now one more space in my heart. Welcome to the family sister-in-law)," Sunny wrote as the caption.

READ | Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif off to Jaipur in chopper - watch video

Katrina's younger sister Isabelle also shared the same picture and wrote: "Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn't be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09."

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on Thursday in an intimate wedding in Rajasthan.