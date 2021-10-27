Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is in a happy space careerwise as his latest release Sardar Udham is receiving rave reviews from the critics as well as love from the audience. While the actor is basking in the success of Sardar Udham, chatter around his personal life is getting momentum. After a much-speculated roka ceremony (engagement), Vicky is now rumoured to be all set to take his relationship with ladylove Katrina Kaif to the next level.

According to various reports, Vicky and Katrina are gearing up for wedding by end of this year. Several webloid reports also suggest that the couple has zeroed down upon ace couturier Sabyasachi to design outfits for their big day and are in the process of selecting fabrics for the same. If reports are anything to go by, Vicky and Katrina will be tying the knot by end of the November or early December.

While reports of Vicky-Katrina's wedding are spreading like wildfire official confirmation from both parties is yet awaited. Earlier, engagement rumours of the two did rounds similarly before Katrina jetted off to an overseas schedule for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The speculations, however, were denied several times by Vicky during Sardar Udham promotions.

Vicky and Katrina are reportedly together for over a year. The couple has however kept their romance low profile and is yet to make it official.

On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Shashank Khaitan's Mr Lele and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Meanwhile, Katrina is gearing up for the Sooryavanshi release. The actor also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.