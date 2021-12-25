Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday confirmed that she has tested negative for COVID-19. A day after, the actor stepped out to attend Kapoor family's Christmas lunch with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan in Mumbai.

On Saturday, Kareena was seen donning a black tee with leather brown pants while Saif opted for a casual polo neck tee with jeans and shoes. For the family gathering, Kareena and Saif's firstborn was spotted a white kurta-pyjama with black shoes. For his debut Christmas lunch, Jeh was seen in a light blue shirt with jeans.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor had been in quarantine ever since she had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in December after attending a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar's house.

READ | Jeh 'distracts' mom Kareena from posing as she celebrates Diwali at Pataudi Palace

Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, and Maheep Kapoor, who too were present there had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, Karan did not contract it. Bebo's house help had later also tested positive for COVID-19. The genome sequencing report of Kareena for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 also came negative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed on Friday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. The film is a loose adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.