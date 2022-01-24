Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen and her model boyfriend Rohman Shawl have parted ways as a couple is known. The Kashmiri lad is apparently dealing with breakup woes if his latest social media post on hitting 'low point' and 'rising' again is anything to go by.

On Sunday, Rohman took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful video wherein he is seen sitting on the terrace against the backdrop of the setting sun. Looking at the gradient sky, Rohman is seen lost in thoughts and gives a look to the camera towards the end.

Sharing positive thoughts, Rohman wrote, "The setting sun made me realise, if you are at a low point in your life, make sure the decend is so graceful, that the people watching it feel the need to rise !!! -yours truly."

The rumours about Sushmita and Rohman parting ways were doing rounds for long. The speculations were proved right when the Aarya star and Rohman broke their silence and announced split in December.

The news of actor Sushmita and Rohman's break-up had left fans heartbroken. Many took to social media to express their views on the same. Few even asked Rohman not to forget how much he owes to Sushmita.

The particular comment had caught Rohman's attention and he was quick to respond. "I can never ever forget that!! She is my family (red heart emoji)," he had replied.

The lovebirds have parted ways but have said that the friendship will continue. Sushmita and Rohman started dating after getting connected on Instagram DMs in 2018.