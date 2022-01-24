Mumbai (Maharashtra): Singer Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal are all set to welcome a new family member soon. On Monday, Aditya took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and followers.

He dropped a happy photograph of the two in which Shweta's huge baby bump is visible. "Shweta and I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon. #BabyOnTheWay," Aditya captioned the post.

Fans and members of the entertainment industry showered the couple with congratulatory wishes. "Wow ..how beautiful. Congratulations to both of you," singer Neha Kakkar commented. "Heartiest congratulations. What a wonderful news," singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote.

The duo got married in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony. Aditya, son of singer Udit Narayan, has sung for popular films like Dil Bechara and Ram Leela, while Shweta has featured in Vikram Bhatt's horror film Shaapit and Sudeep-starrer Kannada movie Kiccha.

(With agency inputs)