Hyderabad (Telangana): Uri director Aditya Dhar is apparently impressed with the trailer of his actor wife Yami Gautam's upcoming film A Thursday wherein she plays a mysterious school teacher who takes 16 toddlers as hostages. Lauding Yami's work, Aditya took to social media and shared that after watching the film's trailer he is 'scared' of sharing home with her.

Headlined by Yami, A Thursday follows the life of a schoolteacher who takes kindergarten students hostage as she negotiates her way up from police force to the Prime Minister of the country for certain demands. The trailer which was released on February 10 presents a narrative that explores the dark side of human nature, unpredictable turn of events and secretive schemes as Yami's character collides head-on with the long arm of the law and sticks to her word of killing each student every hour in alphabetical order if her demands are not met.

READ | Yami Gautam dares to share unedited pics, reveals she has Keratosis pilaris

Excited with the launch of the trailer, Yami's husband took to Twitter and wrote, "Suddenly scared of sharing a home with you @yamigautam! 😳😜 Congratulations @behzu @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala @pashanjal @NehaDhupia @DisneyPlusHS and the entire team of A Thursday. Can’t wait!"

Talking about her role in the film, Gautam said she is thrilled to have played a "distinct character" in A Thursday. "I have never ever played such a distinct character like Naina! She projects so many diverse emotions. I have really put in a lot of effort to portray her in different shades. She is a teacher, who always looks after the children and she has taken them hostage, transforming her from a protector to a threat. That situation itself is so tense with multiple layers to it," the 33-year-old actor said in a statement.

The thriller is directed by Behzad Khambata and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Premnath Rajagopalan. The film will also feature veteran actor Dimple Kapadia along with Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.