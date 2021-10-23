Mumbai (Maharashtra): It was in 1995 when Aditya Chopra presented the love story of Raj and Simran, and now 26 years later, the tale is set to be chronicled as a Broadway musical. Chopra on Saturday announced that he will make his Broadway debut as a director with the musical version of the classic romance movie.

The filmmaker is "terribly nervous and incredibly excited" about the Broadway musical and he feels "23 again (the same age I was when I directed DDLJ)".

"I'm a hardcore cinema guy, I have never done theatre in my life and here I am trying to pull off the craziest ambition of my life," he said in a note shared with the media.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, DDLJ, as it came to be known by, is considered one of the landmark films in Indian cinema. The romance drama, which released on October 20, 1995, propelled its lead stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to stardom and made them one of the most loved onscreen pairs.

Titled Come Fall In Love. The DDLJ - Musical, the Broadway show will be produced by Chopra's Yash Raj Films. Based on an original story by Chopra, the musical will feature book and lyrics by Laurence Olivier Award-winner Nell Benjamin of Legally Blonde and Mean Girls fame.

Music director duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani will serve as composers, while Tony and Emmy winner Rob Ashford will choreograph with associate choreographer Shruti Merchant. Tony winner Derek McLane, who earlier worked on musicals like Moulin Rouge!, Hairspray Live! and 33 Variations, will design the set with music supervision by Bill Sherman. Adam Zotovich will executive produce the Broadway musical.

Come Fall In Love. The DDLJ - Musical will be on stage in the Broadway season of 2022-2023, with a world premiere at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego September 2022. A global casting search begins shortly headed by Duncan Stewart of Stewart/Whitley casting and Yash Raj Films casting head Shanoo Sharma.

