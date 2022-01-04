Hyderabad (Telangana): Filmmaker Om Raut's upcoming mythological drama Adipurus will feature actor Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram. Talking about Prabhas' role in the film, producer Bhushan Kumar said that 'Adipurush is tailormade' for the actor.

According to reports, graphics in Adipurush would have triple VFX than the Baahubali series. So, the expectations are rife. In this upcoming 3D action drama Kriti Sanon is paired up alongside Prabhas to play Sita while Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Ravan and Sunny Singh will play the role of Lakshman.

With Adipurush, film's producer Bhushan Kumar is aiming to break the regional barriers. Opening up about Adipurush, Bhushan told a webloid, "Adipurush is tailormade for Prabhas. He will be seen as Lord Ram in it and he has done a fabulous job. It’s our most awaited film and we are expecting to release it in 2022. It is Ramayana and will be a different visual treat for the audience."

Adipurush had initial hiccups, it was also postponed multiple times owing to the pandemic. The team, however, wrapped up shooting for this high-budget film in 103 days. The film, which is slated to get a theatrical release on August 11, 2022, had started production back in February 2021.

Produced by Bhushan, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.