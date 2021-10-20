Washington (US): After entertaining the viewers with his role in Netflix's The White Tiger, actor Adarsh Gourav is now all set to feature in the international project Extrapolations. As per Deadline, Extrapolations, which is currently in production, tells the stories of how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale.

Adarsh, who gained global spotlight with his performance in The White Tiger, had earlier said that he used to look for scripts but post the film's splash, scripts are now coming in search of him. What he said after the release of The White Tiger turns to be true as the actor has bagged an esteemed project which will also feature Oscar winner Meryl Streep.

The climate change anthology drama series will also feature renowned actors like Kit Harington, David Schwimmer, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, and Gemma Chan. However, Adarsh has not officially announced the project yet.

For the unversed, Adarsh earned a nomination at BAFTA for the Best Leading Actor for his performance in The White Tiger. He will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's next Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film will also feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a unique take on the lives of three friends in Mumbai who are lost in the digital world. The film will release in 2023.

