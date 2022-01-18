The 'Raanjhanaa' actor, Dhanush, took to his Twitter handle on Monday and posted the statement that read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting."

"Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," it continued. Dhanush had tied the knot with Aishwaryaa, daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, in a traditional South Indian ceremony on November 18, 2004. At the time Dhanush was 21 and Aishwaryaa was 23. The two had reportedly first met when Dhanush's film 'Kadhal Kondaen' had released. For the unversed, Aishwaryaa shares two sons named Yatra and Linga with Dhanush.

Aishwaryaa too took it to her Instagram to announce the same and captioned the post- "No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!"

After actor Dhanush K Raja and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation as a couple, fans took to social media to express their views on the same.

"Unexpected, can't believe it," a social media user tweeted.

"This is heartbreaking," another one wrote.

"Shocking... Never expected from Dhanush.. yes it's a private thing between Aishwaryaa n him, but my heart goes with Thalaivar," a netizen commented.

While several expressed shock over the news, there's a section of social media users who came out in support of the former couple and urged everyone to respect their privacy.

"That marriages are a part of life and are definitely not a prison. People can move out of it if things don't work out," a Twitter user wrote.

"Stay strong you both," another one wrote.

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen starring in Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. His future projects include the Venky Atluri directorial 'Sir', which recently went on floors.

(ANI)

