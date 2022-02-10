Hyderabad: South Superstar Allu Arjun's mega-blockbuster film Pushpa-The Rise-Part-1 and its songs Srivalli, Untava and Sami have created a buzz across the country. Reels on these songs are trending on Instagram and people of all ages are sharing their videos. But amid all this, Allu Arjun seems to be hooked to the song 'Kacha Badam'. On Wednesday, he shared a really cute video of his daughter Arha, dancing to the beats of the song. Allu captioned the post, 'Meri Choti Badam Arha'.

More than 22 lakh people have liked this video so far and the netizens are showering their love on little Arha. Many fellow celebs and fans have also commented on his post, praising the little girl. Actress Samyuktha Hegde wrote, "This is sooooooo cuteeeeee ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️". Earlier, Allu also shared a picture of his daughter welcoming him, when he came home from abroad after 16 days. Along with sharing this picture, Allu wrote, "sweetest welcome 💖 after 16 days abroad".

Actor Allu Arjun has been in the limelight after the release of his movie 'Pushpa'. His acting and dance in the movie are being thoroughly appreciated. The movie released in Hindi crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Also Read: Allu Arjun pays 'humble respects' to Puneeth Rajkumar, meets late actor's family