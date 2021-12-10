Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's eath mystery is yet to be solved after more than a year of his demise. The tragedy only brought forth how bigger star he was which the "system" did not allow him to believe, said Abhishek Kapoor who introduced Sushant in Bollywood with Kai Po Che.

Abhishek, who is garnering positive reviews for his latest release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, recently spoke to a webloid and said Sushant's demise was a personal loss. Kapoor's last film was 2018 release Kedarnath starring Sushant and Sara Ali Khan. While making the film, Abhishek had to put money from his pocket as people attached to the film were leaving and lacked conviction in Sushant's stardom.

Talking about Sushant's tragic demise, Abhishek said, "Sushant’s death was very painful for me. I made his first film and then I made Kedarnath. It is so strange. People were leaving Kedarnath saying Sushant is not a star. I was fighting for that movie. I put money from my own pocket to finish it. I was under so much pressure, but I had conviction so I had to make the film. But, while making Kedarnath, I knew Sushant was in pain."

The filmmaker further said if the kind of love and appreciation that Sushant received after his demise was known to him earlier, things would have been different.

"The thing is, once he passes away, the whole world becomes his fan. But it was not always like that. There was a system that didn’t let him believe how much he was loved. He did not get it. But he passed away, and it’s like the whole country exploded and declared how much they loved him. That’s the tragedy," Abhishek said.

The filmmaker has even given a beautiful tribute to the deceased actor in the opening disclaimer of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his Mumbai apartment. The actor's death is still under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).