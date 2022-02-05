Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who celebrates his birthday today, is in a double celebratory mood as he kickstarted the shoot for Ghoomer, his upcoming film with R Balki. The actor took to social media to announce the commencement of Ghoomer shoot.

On Saturday, Abhishek took to his Instagram handle to share a picture from the muhurat of Ghoomer. The actor dropped a picture of the clapboard with Ghoomer and the director's name written on it. The team seems to have commenced shooting worshipping Lord Ganesh. Sharing the image, Abhishek wrote: "Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. घूमर Now spinning!"

IN PICS | HBD Abhishek Bachchan: Did you know these interesting childhood stories of the actor?

Details from the upcoming film are being kept under the wraps and nothing much is known about the project. The film is being produced under by Balki's Hope Productions which he co-owns with his wife Gauri Shinde and Anil Naidu. The upcoming film will mark Bachchan’s second collaboration with R Balki after their 2009 release Paa which also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan lead roles.

Abhishek's lineup of films also includes Tushar Jalota directorial Dasvi. The movie is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and will also star Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. The actor will also return for the new season of mystery thriller Breathe: Into The Shadows. Directed by Mayank Sharma, the show will have Abhishek and Amit Sadh locking horns.