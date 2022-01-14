Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Aayush Sharma entered the filmdom after tying the knot with superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan. The actor, who is now two films old, had to face criticism over his marriage as there was a popular view that he married Arpita to venture into films. Reacting to such allegations, Aayush said that he doesn't feel the need to explain anything except his work.

Aayush, who played the loverboy in his debut film Loveyatri and essayed the character of a dreaded gangster in his latest release Antim: The Final Truth, is yet to bag a film outside the Salman Khan's banner. This apparently triggers trolls who opine that Sharma's decision to marry Arpita had an ulterior motive. According to him, that is not the case.

READ | Awwwdorable! Aayush Sharma has sweetest b'day wish for wife Arpita Khan

In a recent interview, when Aayush was asked about the negativity around his marriage, the 31-year-old actor said: "They also questioned why I married Arpita. Everyone assumed that I married her for the films. I would wonder if they really think my wife is that amateur who doesn’t know me well? But then I thought why should I disrespect my relationship with Arpita by giving importance to this conversation."

"I only need to explain my work but beyond that, I cannot control anything. I love to spend time with Salman bhai because he comes with a lot of work experience, so that helps me as an actor," he added.

Ayush and Arpita got married in November 2014 and have two kids, Ahil and Ayat.