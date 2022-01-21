Mumbai (Maharashtra): Amidst several rumours regarding a change in the release date of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan Productions has confirmed the release date still stands as Baisakhi 2022. The production company released a statement on social media on Friday, clarifying that the release date has not changed from the previously announced April 14, 2022.

Over the past week, several stories were doing rounds on the internet, stating that the makers of the film might be pushing the film's release to either August or November due to its clash with KGF: Chapter 2 in April.

However, the latest statement reads, "Aamir Khan Productions' Laal Singh Chaddha's release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni."

The film, which has been delayed multiple times, was initially slated to release on Christmas 2021. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump', which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Along with Aamir, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a lead role. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, the film also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

(With agency inputs)