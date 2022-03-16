Hyderabad (Telangana): Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been married for over three months now. Ever since their December wedding, the couple has been sharing adorable pics of themselves but fans can't have enough of this pair. Treating the #VicKat admirers Katrina has shared two love-filled pictures with her husband Vicky.

The latest pictures of Vicky and Katrina are surely a treat for their fans. The duo is seen sharing some candid moments in two selfies shared by Katrina on her Instagram Stories. Taking to her social media handle, Katrina posted an early morning selfie with Vicky wherein she was seen resting her head on the Raazi actor’s shoulder. In the pic, Vicky looked dapper donning a white shirt. The duo is seen wearing stylish shades.

A 'sleepy' Katrina rests on Vicky Kaushal's shoulder,

The couple seemingly got up early in the morning as Katrina even shared a sticker with the pic which read as, "Sorry I am sleepy". Soon after sharing the first picture, Katrina dropped another selfie with Vicky wherein he is seen grinning from ear to ear as she rest her head on his shoulder.

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal in love-filled selfie

On the work front, Katrina has recently kickstarted shoot for Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas while Vicky has been busy with director Anand Tiwari's next which also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in key roles.