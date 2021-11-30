Hyderabad (Telangana): 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone along with a barrage of talented actors is easily one of the most awaited films of the year. The makers have shared the trailer of 83 which encapsulates an 'incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable.'

83 trailer will leave people raving at one of the greatest moments of independent India. Ranveer, who plays the iconic Indian skipper and all-rounder Kapil Dev, took to his Instagram to share the film's trailer and wrote, "The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable! #83Trailer in Hindi Out Now! 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83."

READ | 83 teaser: Ranveer Singh shares glimpse of story behind India's greatest victory

Speaking about the trailer is an interesting compilation of nail-biting moments, lighthearted exchanges on the ground and the ultimate rejoice after the historic match at Lord's. The video shows how the captain believed in himself and a team that was deemed as underdogs and defeat mighty West Indies to lift the World Cup.

The film, directed by Kabir Khan, is a biographical sports drama based on the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team. 83, which also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya and Sahil Khattar, is all set to release on December 24.