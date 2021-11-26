Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has shared teaser of 83. The sports drama is among the highly anticipated film for reasons known to all. While treating his fans with 83 teaser, the actor has also revealed that the film's trailer will be out on November 30.

On Friday, Ranveer took to his social media handles to share the teaser of 83 wherein he will be seen playing Kapil Dev, who and his team created history on the 25th of June 1983 - a date firmly etched in the minds of Indian cricket fans.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, "The greatest Story. The greatest Glory. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th Nov. #ThisIs83."

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. Ranveer aside, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sahil Khattar in pivotal roles.