Mumbai (Maharashtra): After much delay, the Ranveer Singh starrer sports biopic 83, in which the actor portrays Kapil Dev, captain of the 1983 cricket World Cup-winning team, was finally released on Friday. The movie has grossed Rs 24.43 crore on the first day of its release.

Directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan, the sports drama chronicles India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, 83 arrived in cinema halls after multiple delays owning to coronavirus pandemic, on December 24 worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It received positive reviews from critics.

According to Reliance Entertainment, the film has grossed Rs 12.64 crore across all languages and Rs 11.79 crore in the overseas market.

Besides Singh, actors Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree round out the cast of the film.