New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth is conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Award. He received the prestigious award for his stupendous contribution to the world of Indian cinema.

Rajinikanth, 70, who is also the recipient of Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of the Republic of India, has featured in Bollywood as well as South Indian films and has a humongous fan following. He entered filmdom in 1975 with K Balachander's Apoorva Ragangal and has completed more than 45 years in the Tamil film industry.

For the unversed, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 should have been announced last year but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as were the National Film Awards for 2019. The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke, awarded for excellence in cinematic achievement, is the highest honour in film and is awarded by the government.

67th National Film Awards: Rajinikanth conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

READ | 67th National Film Awards: Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari dedicates win to Sushant

The recipient of the 2018 award was megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has shared screen space with Rajinikanth in the 1991 action-drama Hum.

The Kabali actor, who was last seen in AR Murugadoss's Darbar, will be soon seen playing the lead in his much-anticipated film Annaatthe. Helmed by south director Siva, Annaatthe also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo, and Prakash Raj. The movie, which is now scheduled to release on November 4, was postponed several times due to the production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

(With agency inputs)