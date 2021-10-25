New Delhi: While the nation continues to feel the void left by late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, at the presentation ceremony of the National Film Award on Monday, Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari missed the presence of the late actor.

Sushant's last big-screen film Chhichhore, directed by Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, won the Best Hindi Film award. Tiwari and Nadiadwala attended the event.

During the red carpet, the two fondly spoke about Sushant and dedicated the win to him. "Sushant is an integral part of our film. He made us proud. We are dedicating this award to him," Tiwari and Nadiadwala said.

The 67th edition of the National Film Awards was held to honour the entertainment industry's best talent for the year 2019 after getting delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Chhichhore revolves around a group of college friends who go through the good and the bad times of college and life after it. Apart from Sushant, the film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin among several others. The film was Sushant's final theatrical release.

Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his Bandra apartment, Mumbai.

(With agency inputs)