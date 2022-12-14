Hyderabad: The pandemic has been creating panic around the world for the past two years and many people have lost their lives or their loved ones to Covid-19 and its different variants. After Corona Virus, it seems like the Zika virus is making a comeback around the world.

The first victim of the virus has already been reported in India in the state of Karnataka. The State Health Minister, K. Sudhakar has advised the general public to take precautionary measures after a five-year-old girl was diagnosed with the Zika Virus. He said that the government is closely monitoring the situation as it is the first reported case in the state and the health department is fully equipped and prepared to deal with the virus.

Zika virus infection is spread by the bite of the Aedes mosquito, which is active during the daytime. It is also responsible for spreading infections like Dengue and Chikungunya. According to the WHO, this virus was first identified in 1947 in Uganda. The Zika virus is spread through mosquito bites, sexual intercourse, and blood transfusions. It can also spread to the fetus in pregnant women.

Also read: Defense against infections is improved by epigenetic emergency switch: Study

The initial symptoms of the Zika virus are high fever, joint pain, muscle aches, headache and vomiting. Pregnant women are at increased risk of infection with the Zika virus. If the virus spreads to the fetus of a pregnant woman, it can cause brain damage in the unborn child. In India, three cases were reported in Gujarat in 2017 and one in In Tamil Nadu, one case was confirmed in September 2018, and the first case of Zika virus in the country was reported in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The virus then spread to the other states of the country.

There is usually no treatment for Zika virus infection or diseases related to it. The symptoms of Zika virus infection are usually mild. People with symptoms such as fever, rash or arthritis should rest, drink plenty of fluids, and treat pain and fever with simple external medicines. If you experience any of the above symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.