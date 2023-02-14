Hyderabad: According to recent research, along with exploring, shopping, socialising and attending virtual concerts, Indians are curious to explore 'Virtual Dating' in the Metaverse. According to a financial services technology firm, about 60 per cent of men and 48 per cent of women are willing to try dating virtually in the Metaverse.

As arranged marriages are a common phenomenon in India, and traditional gender roles often limit dating opportunities, Metaverse offers a new way for people to meet and potentially find a romantic partner, states the research. Through Metaverse, users can create avatars in a virtual world to represent themselves and interact with others in a variety of environments like virtual bars, clubs, and other social spaces.

Also read: Valentine's Week 2023: Check out what you can gift your significant other on Valentine's Day

Shy and introverted people have a hard time meeting new people in person, therefore they might find these virtual dating platforms particularly appealing, according to the research. Even though virtual dating is not the same as in-person dating, it still provides a way for people to connect and build relationships.

Even in its early stages, Metaverse dating is gaining a lot of traction in India. Various platforms such as Metavibe, Mingout and SwoonMe have different approaches towards dating and offering new-age dating experiences for their users. The research states that more brands are investigating and implementing technologies like Metaverse to provide a variety of services such as gaming, banking, dating, shopping, product launches, and so on in India.