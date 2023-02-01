New Delhi: In her Budget 2023-24 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the centre will create three centres of excellence to boost Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India. The centres will be established in top Indian institutions to ensure that "we make AI in India and make AI work for India."

"Three centres of excellence in Artificial Intelligence will be set up in top educational institutions. Leading industry players will partner in conducting interdisciplinary research, develop cutting-edge applications and salable problem solutions in the areas of health, agriculture and sustainable cities," the FM said.

The government's renewed focus on AI comes at a time when the world is seeing a surge in AI-based learning and tools like ChatGPT are taking the globe by storm.