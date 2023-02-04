Hyderabad: Elon Musk announced that Twitter will now be sharing the ad revenue with creators who are subscribed to "Twitter Blue Verified" for the advertisements that appear in their reply threads. Musk Tweeted on Friday: "Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads. To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified."

Users immediately responded with their thoughts on Musk's post. Twitter responses have been mixed in terms of Musk's announcement One of the users asked, "what will the Twitter/Creator revenue split look like?", while another user commented, "how is this going to look logistically? An ad monetization dashboard for creators?"

One of the users commented, "This is huge. Hopefully this encourages more great content not more divisive drama," while another responded, "Love this- and it has the potential to align incentives across the platform. Creators deserve to participate in the economic upside of the communities they create. I think this is a clear win-win for the platform and the artists who call it home. Thank you!"

In December 2022, Twitter updated the list of features for its Blue service, which mentioned that subscribers of the service will get "prioritised rankings in conversations". The updated page also mentioned that subscribers can now upload videos up to 60 minutes long from around the web at 1080p resolution and 2GB in file size, but also all videos must comply with the company's rules.